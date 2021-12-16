Security issues, not googlies or cover drives, may well take centerstage as a revamped West Indies men’s team began a six-match white ball tour of Pakistan this week, seemingly a referendum on Pakistan’s ability to safely host international competition.
The West Indies is the first nation to visit Pakistan since New Zealand and England pulled out of scheduled tours in September, citing security concerns. International tours of Pakistan had stopped after gunmen in 2009 fired upon a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers, slightly injuring seven players. Since then, Pakistan has been forced to play its home international matches in the United Arab Emirates.
Cricket West Indies hasn’t publicly voiced concerns about players’ safety but actions speak louder than words. Cricket West Indies has enlisted the help of an independent security adviser — Eastern Star International — to monitor security matters in Pakistan and a representative has been assigned to the West Indies team, according to news reports.
Pakistan has rolled out the red carpet for the West Indies, realizing the importance of the tour. Further violence could cause irreparable damage to the image of the cricket-crazed nation, quashing future tours. The men in maroon have been treated like rock stars. According to news reports, a sizable contingent of government security personnel escorted the West Indies team to its hotel last Thursday when they arrived in Karachi for three Twenty 20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals at the National Stadium.
Pakistan’s captain and star batsman Babar Azam acknowledged the significance of the visit in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.
“The West Indies series at home was very much important, specifically after two series were cancelled, which was unfortunate. There was a sense of uncertainty about whether teams would tour Pakistan ever again, but I want to appreciate West Indies for coming and supporting Pakistan. People here are always waiting for home cricket and they are very excited about it,” he said.
For some cricket commentators players’ safety is seemingly not an issue. They frame the matter as a geopolitical one. West Indies cricket legend Michael Holding, one who never minces words, chastised New Zealand and England for reneging on their promises to tour Pakistan, referring to it as “Western arrogance.”
“Pakistan went to England before (COVID-19) vaccines were available for six or seven weeks,” Holding told BBC Sport. “They stayed, they played their cricket, they honoured what England wanted them to honour, to save England’s butt, to put it mildly. Four days in Pakistan? I’m absolutely sure they would not have done that to India, because India is rich and powerful.”
Neither New Zealand nor England have detailed the nature of the security threats that led to their actions.
As for what’s expected on the pitch, the West Indies teams are light on experience and talent as captain Keiron Pollard and regulars Shimon Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Fabain Allen were all unavailable for various reasons, so Pakistan should easily prevail in both legs of the tour. Additionally, the West Indies has been further depleted by a COVID-19 scare.
Pakistan romped over the West Indies on Monday in the first T20 by 63 runs and in the second T20, held Tuesday, they were victorious by nine runs. A whitewash is likely but Cricket West Indies is getting an opportunity to replenish its aging limited overs squads. Most of its standouts are north of 30, with the exception of Lewis, who is skipping the tour for personal reasons, and Holder, who wasn’t selected due to workload management.
With Pollard sidelined because of a hamstring injury, Nicholas Pooran is leading the T20 squad and Shai Hope will be at the helm for the ODI portion of the tour. Dominic Drakes, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith and Shamarh Brooks are among the new faces tapped to represent the West Indies, and CWI has been gushing about them.
“Justin Greaves is a very talented player, had a good CG Insurance Super 50 tournament and performed well in the President XI’s match against Ireland in 2020. Odean Smith really grabbed our attention in the latest CPL. His pace was never in question, however, he has added greater control and has displayed the ability to be a wicket-taker,” chief selector Roger Harper told the Cricket West Indies website.
He added that both Brooks and Motie impressed in the Super 50 Cup and Drakes has the potential to be an “outstanding” allrounder.
Also, the West Indies sides include St. Croix-born Hayden Walsh Jr., an off-spinner and fielder extraordinaire who flourished against Australia in a T20 series held early this year in the Caribbean. He is the first Virgin Islander to ever represent the West Indies. He could be a game changer in Karachi.
So far, the tour has been uneventful in terms of non-cricket matters and hopefully it remains that way.