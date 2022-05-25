St. Croix’s Catherine Seguin and Kelsey Hill teamed up to win the seventh Mermaid Mixer, a “women’s only” swim-run relay race held Sunday on St. Croix.
This year’s Mermaid Mixer — which has not been held the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — had 31 two-women teams chosen by blind draw the morning of the race.
The route began on the beach at Cane Bay with a 400-meter swim, transitioning to a two-mile run out and back to the finish at the Cane Bay Campground near Christiansted, St. Croix.
Esther Ellis and Carisma Bishop teamed up to finish second, with Mollie Nadler and Allison Janusziewicz coming in third.
For more information on upcoming Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation events, call 340-513-2707 or email theresa@vitf.org.
— Daily News Staff