The U.S. Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will kick off it’s “Aging My Way” senior workout program in late August on all three islands.
The program begins Aug. 23, with classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a six-week span.
The classes will be held at Altona Lagoon on St. Croix, the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Fitness Center on St. John, and Emanicpation Garden on St. Thomas.
Activities during the classes include aerobics, yoga, soft weightlifting and other senior-capable exercises.
For more information, visit the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page or the program website at www.outbestlifeusvi.com.