ST. THOMAS — After losing its opening game at the Paradise Jam tournament, Seton Hall was due for a win — and a decisive one, at that.
That came in Friday’s Island Division game against Wisconsin, with the Pirates pulling away for a 83-72 victory over the Badgers at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Lauren Park-Lane, who’s on both the Wooden and Lieberman Award watch lists this season, scored a career-high 37 points, Jala Jordan added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Azana Baines scored 10 points for Seton Hall (3-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak.
And it came against Wisconsin, which won the Jam’s Island Division title over Baylor in 2008, and was looking to end its own losing streak after Thursday’s 68-60 loss to Georgia in its tournament opener.
Brooke Schramek led Wisconsin – now3-4 and on its own three-game losing streak – with 18 points, and Maty Wilke and Serah Williams added 16 points each.
For the first quarter, things were very much a tossup — nine lead changes and four ties.
Wisconsin’s biggest lead came in the final two minutes, going up by six points — on Williams’ layup with 1 minute, 58 seconds left.
However, Seton Hall scored the next nine points — tying the game for the third time on Sidney Cooks’ turnaround jumper with 45 seconds left, then taking the lead at 22-19 on Cooks’ 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining. But Sania Copeland’s buzzer-beater for the Badgers from just inside midcourt tied the game at 22-all.
The second quarter — and the rest of the game — belonged to the Pirates, who opened the period with 10 unanswered points over the next 3½ minutes for a 33-22 lead, then stretched it to 14 points at 43-29 on Amari Wright’s layup with 1:31 left.
While Wisconsin managed to pull within five points early in the third quarter, and within seven points early in the fourth, Seton Hall never lost the momentum, easily building back double-digit leads.
Lauren Park-Lane, Seton Hall: The 5-foot-3 senior guard played a big, big role in Friday’s win, finishing just one point shy of the program’s single-game scoring record. She made 11 of 21 from the field, including 3 of 9 on 3-pointers, and 12 of 14 at the free throw line. Se also had four assists.
Brooke Schramek, Wisconsin: With another injury to a key player hitting the Badgers, the 6-foot junior guard had to fill some of the void. She finished just two points shy of her career best, making 7 of 13 from the field (including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers). She also had five rebounds and three assists.
• Wisconsin’s roster took another hit when starting guard Avery LaBarbera went out with an injured right ankle midway through the second quarter, and her status for the rest of the tournament is unknown. The Badgers are already down three players – team captain and last year’s leading scorer Halle Douglass is out for the season with a knee injury, senior guard Sydney Hilliard is working her way back into game shape after missing the second half of the 2021-2022 season, and 6-3 senior Sara Stapleton is also out.
Wisconsin closes out its stay in the Paradise Jam against Virginia Commonwealth at 2 p.m. today; meanwhile, Seton Hall finishes against Georgia at 4:15 p.m. today.