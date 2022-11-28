ST. THOMAS — When is a win actually a loss, and the loss turns into a win?
When it’s the outcome of Saturday’s Island Division final in the Paradise Jam tournament.
Seton Hall pulled off an incredible upset over Georgia in the division finale, stunning the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 86-80 at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
However, it was Georgia who left with the bigger prize — the Island Division title — in the Bulldogs’ first appearance at the tournament.
Three teams — Georgia, Seton Hall and Virginia Commonwealth — all finished the four-team round-robin tourney with 2-1 records. That sent determining the champion to a tiebreaker, the total margin of victory in the games among the three title challengers.
To claim the Island Division crown, the Pirates had to win by eight or more points in Saturday’s game; otherwise, the title would — and did — go to the Bulldogs.
Lauren Park-Lane scored a game-high 23 points to lead four players in double figures for Seton Hall (4-3). Sidney Cooks added 18 points, Sha’Lynn Hagans had 12 points and Mya Bembry finished with 10 points.
Diamond Battles had 22 points for Georgia (7-1), with Brittney Smith adding 18 points, Audrey Warren scoring 13 points and Alisha Lewis had 10 points.
Turning point
This was the best game of the Island Division — and possibly the entire Paradise Jam — with 18 lead changes and five ties, and time holding the lead was nearly identical (19 minutes, 18 seconds by Georgia; 18:49 for Seton Hall).
The Bulldogs took their biggest lead — 10 points — late in the third quarter when Zoesha Smith’s jumper put Georgia up 59-49 with 3:54 left. However, by the end of the quarter, the Pirates had cut that down to four points (65-61).
That set up a fourth quarter where the lead changed hands three times in the first 4½ minutes — the last in favor of Seton Hall. Bembry’s jumper tied the game at 70-all with 6:12 left, and Hagans followed with a pair of free throws 23 seconds later to put the Pirates ahead to stay.
Seton Hall went on to take its biggest lead later in the quarter, going up by seven points twice — the last at 78-85 on Amari Wright’s free throw with 29 seconds left. Georgia would pull no closer than five points the rest of the way.
Key players
Diamond Battles, Georgia: The 5-foot-8 guard was named the Island Division’s most valuable player for a reason — she’s the motor that makes the Bulldogs go. She was 6 of 13 from the field (3 of 5 on 3-pointers) and 7 of 9 on free throws. She also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Lauren Park-Lane, Seton Hall: Like Battles, the 5-3 guard also makes the Pirates’ engine rev. She was 8 of 13 from the field Saturday (including a game-best 5 of 9 on 3-pointers) and 2 of 3 on free throws. She nearly had a double-double, adding nine assists along with three rebounds and two steals.
All-tourney
In addition to Battles receiving the division’s MVP award, Park-Lane and Brittney Smith were named to the Island Division’s all-tournament team along with Sarah Te-Bisau of Virginia Commonwealth and Maty Wilke of Wisconsin.
Observations
Both teams shot 50% or better Saturday — Seton Hall was 33 of 56 from the field (58.9%) and 10 of 20 on 3-pointers; Georgia was 30 of 59 (50.8%) and 8 of 15 on 3-pointers. They were also nearly identical at the free throw line (the Pirates were 10 of 14, the Bulldogs 12 of 17).
Up next
Georgia returns to Athens, Ga., to host Furman on Thursday, Dec. 1; a day later, Seton Hall opens its Big East schedule in Cincinnati, Ohio, against Xavier.