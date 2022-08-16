The Shen Dragon Dojo martial arts studio, located in the Buccaneer Mall on St. Thomas, dominated the competition during the 38th annual U.S. Capitol Classics martial arts tournament, held Aug. 5-6 in National Harbor, Md.
Students from the dojo — owned by Master Jerry Otto and his wife and fellow instructor, Celine Otto — claimed a tournament-best 20 first-place awards and five Grand Champion awards during the two-day tournament. Shen Dragon Dojo martial artists also had seven second-place finishes and six third-place finishes.