So much for a winning streak for the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team.
Missing two key players to injuries, the shorthanded Buccaneers saw Spring Hill College pull away in the second half in an 82-59 loss Monday night in Mobile, Ala.
UVI (1-11) played without Naythan Shaw-Clarke, the team’s leading scorer at 21.2 points per game, and Eliyah Stevens, the Bucs’ top rebounder (8.3 per game) and No. 3 scorer (12.0 per game).
According to UVI head coach Shannon Taylor, Shaw-Clarke was out with a metacarpal fracture, while Stevens suffered a knee injury during the Buccaneers’ win over Southern University at New Orleans on Dec. 9.
That left Taylor with just six players to use against the Badgers (5-4, 2-2 Sun Conference) — and it showed as Spring Hill pulled away in the second half to win its third straight game.
Joel Contreras scored a game- and season-high 27 points and Jalil Langston added 18 points for the Buccaneers, who trailed by as many as 29 points late in the second half.
Beril Kabamba scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for the Badgers. Tana Kopa added 14 points, Steven Lyles had 13 points and Omri Vorotisky scored 11 points.
Joel Contreras, University of the Virgin Islands: With two of the Bucs’ leading scorers out, someone had to step up – and the 5-foot-10 freshman did. Averaging 6.0 points per game this season, he made 8 of 18 from the field (including 2 of 7 on 3-pointers) and 9 of 12 free throws.
Beril Kabamba, Spring Hill College: The 6-7 sophomore was a force inside and out for the Badgers, and was flirting with a triple-double Monday. He made 10 of 15 from the field (4 of 7 on 3-pointers), and also had six rebounds, six assists and two steals.
• UVI didn’t have one of its better defensive games, allowing Spring Hill to shoot 53.2% from the field (33 of 62) and make 12 of 30 3-pointers. It wasn’t that good of an offensive night either for the Bucs, who made 19 of 48 (39.6%) from the field and just 4 of 13 on 3s.
• The numbers worked for the Badgers in more ways than one — using 11 players to UVI’s six, Spring Hill got more movement out of the ball than the Buccaneers (22 assists to four assists for UVI).
UVI wraps up its three-game road trip in Thomasville, Ga., facing Thomas University on Wednesday afternoon. Game time is 3 p.m. Atlantic. The Night Hawks (9-3, 4-1 Sun Conference) saw their eight-game winning streak snapped Monday with a 64-57 loss to Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla.