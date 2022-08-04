St. Croix’s Michelle Smith shattered her own U.S. Virgin Islands age-group record on Wednesday in advancing to the finals in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics’ 2022 World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

The 16-year-old Smith, a rising junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, finished second in her semifinal race in 57.83 seconds, besting the record of 58.11 seconds she set in late June during the U.S. Virgin Islands Outdoor Championships on St. Croix.