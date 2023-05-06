St. Croix’s Michelle Smith broke one of her own U.S. Virgin Islands national records over the weekend during a collegiate track and field meet in Texas.

The 17-year-old Smith, a junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, broke her record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles in winning the event at Texas Tech’s Corky/Crofoot Shootout meet in Lubbock, Texas, on April 29.