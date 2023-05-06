St. Croix’s Michelle Smith broke one of her own U.S. Virgin Islands national records over the weekend during a collegiate track and field meet in Texas.
The 17-year-old Smith, a junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, broke her record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles in winning the event at Texas Tech’s Corky/Crofoot Shootout meet in Lubbock, Texas, on April 29.
Smith’s winning time of 56.66 seconds not only surpassed her former USVI record of 57.48 seconds, set during the finals at the World Athletics’ 2022 Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.
Not only did Smith’s time in Texas set a V.I. record, but she is now ranked No. 1 in the world in the event for under-18 hurdlers, as well as No. 1 among high school hurdlers in the United States.
X V.I. Track and Field Team member Omari Bennett, a senior at Hammond High School in Columbia, S.C., won two events and medaled in a third during the S.C. Independent School Association’s Region 1-3A championship meet.
Bennett won the boys triple jump in 41 feet, 8.5 inches, and the boys 110-meter hurdles in 14.87 seconds. He also finished third in the boys long jump in 20 feet, 2 inches.
Bennett qualified in all three events for this weekend’s SCISA 3A State Championship meet in Orangeburg, S.C.
X V.I. Track and Field Team member Nicola Peters, a junior at Sparkman High School in Harvest, Ala., qualified in three events for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 7A State Championships this weekend.
At last weekend’s AHSAA 7A Section 4 regional meet, Peters qualified for the state meet by finishing second in the girls 100-meter dash in 12.26 seconds, and second in the girls 200-meter dash in 25.07. She also qualified in the girls 4x100-meter relay by winning the regional in 47.39.