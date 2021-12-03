Smith finishes 9th in women’s 1,500 meters
St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith finished ninth in the finals of the women’s 1,500-meter run Thursday night at the Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia.
Smith, 20 and a former track and cross country runner at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, crossed the finish line in 4 minutes, 58.18 seconds.
Mexican runners finished 1-2 in Thursday’s final, with Anahi Corral taking the gold medal in 4:20.68 and Veronica Talamantes the silver in 4:30.13. Chile’s Laura Vidal claimed the bronze medal in 4:31.01.
BVI’s Croal advances to men’s 200-meter final
British Virgin Islands sprinter Jaleel Croal advanced to the finals of the men’s 200-meter dash with his performance in the preliminaries Thursday in Colombia.
Croal, 18 and a graduate of Elmore Stoutt High School on Tortola, finished third in his heat race Thursday in 21.24 seconds, behind Ecuador’s Anderson Espinales (20.68) and Lucas Da Silva of Brazil (20.82).
Espinales and Da Silva also advanced to today’s medal race, as did five sprinters from the second heat — heat winner Lucas Vilar of Brazil (20.57), Ecuador’s Katriel Mendez (20.87), Colombia’s Carlos Murillo (20.94), Argentina’s Bautista Diamante (21.15) and Carlos Brown Jr. of the Bahamas (21.22).
The finals are scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Atlantic today at Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia.
BVI sailor Lettsome tied for 4th after 1st day
Tortola’s Thad Lettsome was tied for fourth place in the standings Thursday after the first day of racing in the men’s singlehanded dinghy division at the Junior Pan American Games.
Lettsome, now a member of Tulane University’s sailing team, finished fifth and fourth in his first two races Thursday on Lake Calima, giving him nine points total and a tie with Luc Chevrier of Saint Lucia.
Chile’s Clemente Lacamara finished first and second in Thursday’s races to take the first-day lead in the men’s singlehandeds with three points, just ahead of Argentina’s Juan Pablo Cardoza, who finished third and first for four points.
Two more races will be held today and Saturday on Lake Calima to determine the Junior Pan Am Games medalists.
BVI loses to P.R., Colombia in men’s 3v3 basketball
The British Virgin Islands lost its opening group-play games in men’s 3-on-3 basketball Thursday at the Junior Pan American Games.
The BVI — now 0-2 in Group A of the 16-team tournament — opened by falling to Puerto Rico 21-5 on Thursday morning at the Pan American Courts in Cali, Colombia. The British Virgin Islands then lost to host-team Colombia 15-9 in the nightcap.
The BVI (0-2) plays its final group-play game today against Venezuela at 11:30 a.m. Atlantic.
More on Thursday’s games:
Puerto Rico 21, British Virgin Islands 5: Luis Rosario scored a game-high 10 points for Puerto Rico. Leandro Allende and Adrian Negron added five points each, and Luis Perez had one point.
Michael Richardson Jr. and Stephano Paul scored two points each for the BVI, with Shakeem Tyson adding one point.
Colombia 15, British Virgin Islands 9: David Soler scored a game-high 11 points for the Colombians, with Jose Preciado adding three points and Yeison Ortega one point.
Shakeem Tyson led the BVI with four points. Michael Richardson Jr. added three points, and Stephano Paul and D’Andre Mitcham had one point each.
Up next
Osaze Demund-Williams of the U.S. Virgin Islands will race in the men’s 1,500-meter final tonight. Demund-Williams, 19, is a sophomore on the cross country and track teams at Texas-El Paso.