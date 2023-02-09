Michelle Smith tries to treat every race at every track meet she competes in the same — no matter if the meet has hundreds of athletes competing, or just a few dozen.
Even this weekend’s meet won’t feel any different for the St. Croix native — even though she’s traveling to New York City to compete in the 115th Millrose Games, one of the nation’s preeminent indoor track and field meets.
The 16-year-old Smith — the daughter of Keith Smith Sr. and Mireille Sankatsing-Smith — is one of seven athletes from Florida’s Monteverde Academy competing in this year’s Games.
A junior at Monteverde, Smith is entered in the girls high school 600-meter run along with seven other runners, which will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Yet Smith — one of the nation’s top runners in the middle-distance events during the 2022-2023 indoor season — said she was surprised to get the attention from the organizers of the “invitation-only” meet.
However, she’s looking at Saturday’s race like every other race she’s competed in.
“I have no idea how this happened,” Smith told The Daily News in a telephone interview Thursday. “But I view every meet the same — I don’t hold any meet higher than the other ones.”
That attitude comes from Smith’s family, which has a long history competing in track and field — her father is a long-time coach and president of the V.I. Track and Field Federation; her mother is a former NCAA Division I champion in the women’s 800-meter run; and two of her older siblings (Mikaela and Malique) both compete at the national level.
“I guess you can say I’ve got the drive to win,” the youngest Smith said. “When I get out on the track, I just want to go and beat everyone that I’m racing, no matter who they are.”
Yet it took a move away from St. Croix to really open up Smith’s potential.
“Basically, our school system [in the U.S. Virgin Islands] was really bad after the hurricanes, and was deteriorating,” Smith said. “Plus, there was no competition here, so my parents wanted to send me to the states to get some good coaching, good competition and a good education.”
A tip from a family friend led the Smiths to look at Monteverde Academy, whose athletics programs annually boasts one of the nation’s top basketball teams.
“We looked into [Monteverde], and it was a good fit,” said Smith, who transferred to the Florida private school after her freshman year at Educational Complex High School.
It’s been nothing but an upward climb from there for Smith, who earned a Florida state championship in the girls 300-meter hurdles as a sophomore, as well as a gold medal in the girls 400-meter hurdles in the 2022 Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. and two gold medals — in the under-17 girls 400-meter hurdles and 800-meter run — at the 2022 CARIFTA Games in Jamaica.
Her winning 400-meter hurdles time in Jamaica not only set a CARIFTA record — the first by a USVI athlete — but it was the world’s fastest time in the event that year by an under-18 athlete.
That started getting Smith attention from college track recruiters. She said “six or seven” have already reached out to her — including Eastern Michigan, where her mother won her NCAA championship.
Smith’s indoor season has been just as successful — she posted the nation’s fastest time in the girls 600-meter run last week at a meet in Florida, a mark of 1 minute, 30.85 seconds that is also the third-best this season worldwide by an under-18 athlete.
That also makes Smith a prohibitive favorite in her event at the Millrose Games, although the field for the girls high school 600-meter run also has five other runners whose names show up on both the national and international lists.
The prospect of a close race excited Smith.
“I’m excited to run an event like this with people who are as fast as me,” she said. “Maybe we can push each other to run faster.”
