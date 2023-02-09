Michelle Smith tries to treat every race at every track meet she competes in the same — no matter if the meet has hundreds of athletes competing, or just a few dozen.

Even this weekend’s meet won’t feel any different for the St. Croix native — even though she’s traveling to New York City to compete in the 115th Millrose Games, one of the nation’s preeminent indoor track and field meets.

Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.