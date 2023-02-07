St. Croix teenager Michelle Smith posted the nation’s top time in the girls 600-meter run and set a U.S. Virgin Islands indoor record in the event over the weekend in Florida.
The 17-year-old Smith, a junior at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, won the event in the 2023 Florida-Georgia High School Challenge indoor track and field meet in Gainesville, Fla.
Her time of 1 minute, 30.85 seconds not only set a USVI record, but was the fastest time in the event among high school athletes this season. The former mark of 1:31.37 had been set by Layla Haynes, a senior at Florida’s IMG Academy, on Jan. 28.
Ironically, Smith’s time matched the time her mother – Mirelle Sankatsing-Smith – ran in 1992 in setting an University of Eastern Michigan school record in the event. Two months later, Sanaktsing-Smith would go on to win the NCAA Division I championship in the women’s 800-meter run.
Smith also helped her Montverde Academy team win the women’s 4x400-meter relay event at the Florida-Georgia Challenge in 3:49.89. That not only set a school record, but is the third-fastest time nationwide in the event.
Her performances during the 2022-2023 indoor track season have earned Smith an invitation to compete in the 115th Millrose Games, set for Saturday, Feb. 11, in New York City.