St. Croix teenager Michelle Smith opened her outdoor track and field season by posting the United States’ top time – and possibly the world’s best -- during a meet in Florida over the weekend.
The 17-year-old Smith, a junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, set the nation’s top time in the under-18 girls 400-meter hurdles by running her preliminary race in 59.02 seconds on Saturday.
Later that day, Smith went on to win the event at the Bob Hayes Invitational meet in Jacksonville, Fla., taking the final in 59.24 seconds.
Both of Smith’s times are the first recorded sub-1 minute times in the 400-meter hurdles this season, according to national track and field website Athletic.net.
They both bested the previous No. 1 time of 1 minute, 1.89 seconds set by Infinity Thomas, a senior at Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla., during the BCAA Track and Field Championships a day earlier in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Smith’s times are also No. 1 and No. 2 in the world in the event by an under-18 athlete. According to World Athletics’ online database, the previous world best in the event was 1:01.29, set by Jamaica’s Kelly Ann Carr on Feb. 4 in Kingston, Jamaica.