St. Croix native Michelle Smith has advanced in in the women’s 400-meter hurdles event at the World Athletics U-20 Championships, being held in Cali, Colombia.
Smith, a rising junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, won her heat race Tuesday in the 400 hurdles in 58.35 seconds.
That time was the second-fastest posted during the six heat races, bettered only by Italy’s Ludovica Cavo, who ran a personal-best 57.77 seconds in winning her heat race.
The top three finishers in each of the six heat races advanced to the semifinals, along with the next six fastest runners. Smith is scheduled to run in the second of three semifinal races, set for 4:12 p.m. today USVI time.
The top two finishers in each semifinal, along with the next two fastest runners, qualify for Thursday’s finals at 6:10 p.m. USVI time.
In results from other Virgin Islands athletes at the U-20 World Championships:
X Wanyae Belle of the British Virgin Islands finished 43rd overall out of 63 sprinters after Monday’s heat races in the men’s 100-meter dash.
The 18-year-old Belle finished sixth in the second of seven heat races. To advance to the semifinals, he had to finish in the top two of his heat, or post one of the next eight fastest times after the heat race winners and runners-up.
Belle will next compete in the men’s 200-meter dash, beginning at 12:32 p.m. today BVI time with his heat race. To advance to the semifinals, he has to finish in the top three of his heat race, or have one of the best three fastest times to not finish in the top three.
X Akrisa Eristee of the British Virgin Islands finished 27th out of 33 runners after Tuesday’s heat races in the women’s 400-meter dash.
The 19-year-old Eristee finished fifth in the first of five heat races in 55.86 seconds. She needed to finish in the first four of her heat race, or post the next four fastest times among the non-qualifiers, to advance to the semifinals.
Eristee will return to the track Thursday, running in her heat race in the women’s 200-meter dash at 12:50 p.m. BVI time.