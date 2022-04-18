St. Thomas teenager Michelle Smith set two records as well as the year’s best time worldwide in taking the first of two gold medals at the 2022 CARIFTA Games, being held in Jamaica.
The 15-year-old Smith, who currently competes at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, set the records in winning the under-17 girls 400-meter hurdles final on Sunday at National Stadium in Kingston.
The next day, Smith earned her second gold by winning the under-17 girls 800-meter run on Monday, just after she took a silver medal in the under-17 girls 100-meter hurdles.
Smith finished the 400 hurdles final in 58.61 seconds, nearly four seconds ahead of Jamaican medalists Jody-Ann Daley (1:02.22) and Deandra Harris (1:02.26). Her time not only set a CARIFTA Games record — the first by a USVI athlete — but a U.S. Virgin Islands age-group record.
It also qualified Smith in the event for the upcoming World Athletics Under-20 World Championships, being held Aug. 1-6 in Cali, Colombia.
She has already qualified for the meet in the 400-meter run, but can only run in one event due to her age.
Smith’s time is also the first sub-1 minute run this season among the under-18 girls, besting the former 2022 best of 1:00.27 set by South Africa’s Hannan Van Kiekerk on April 6 in South Africa.
Smith became just the fourth U.S. Virgin Islands athlete to earn a CARIFTA Games gold medal, and the first since Allison Peter won the under-20 women’s 200-meter dash at the 2010 Games in the Cayman Islands.
It was also the first CARIFTA medal earned by the USVI athlete since 2018, when Evan Jones earned silver in the under-20 men’s 1,500-meter run in the Bahamas.
She earned her second medal on Monday afternoon, taking the silver in the under-17 girls 100 hurdles. She finished the final in 14.31 seconds, 0.81 seconds behind gold medalist Bryana Davidson of Jamaica (13.50) and 0.14 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Daley (14.45).
Less than an hour later, Smith picked up her second gold by winning the under-17 girls 800 meters, finishing the final in 2 minutes, 10.78 seconds. That was more than 2¼ seconds ahead of silver medalist Andrene Peart of Jamaica (2:13.07) and more than 3¼ seconds ahead of bronze medalist Attoya Harvey of Guyana (2:14.08).
Other U.S. Virgin Islands athletes taking part in the CARIFTA Games are:
• Raynier Charlery finished 26th in the preliminaries of the under-20 men’s 100-meter dash in 11.42 seconds on Saturday, and was 29th in the 200-meter dash prelims on Sunday in 23.48 seconds.
• Rahyim George finished 21st in the prelims of the under-20 men’s 100-meter dash in 11.15 seconds on Saturday, and was 25th in the 200-meter dash prelims on Sunday in 23.04 seconds.
• Akyra Joseph finished 22nd in the prelims of the under-17 girls 100-meter dash in 13.25 seconds on Saturday, and 23rd in the 200-meter dash prelims on Sunday in 27.14 seconds.
• Kirra Lambert finished 13th in the under-17 girls 1,500-meter run in 5 minutes, 15.48 seconds on Saturday, and fifth in the under-20 women’s 3,000-meter run on Sunday in 11:56.28.