St. Croix teenager Michelle Smith set a pair of U.S. Virgin Islands track and field records as well as recorded a United States best over the weekend during the Louie Bing Track and Field Invitational meet in Florida.
The 15-year-old Smith, the daughter of Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation president Keith Smith and former NCAA champion Mireille Smith, set records in both the women’s 300-meter hurdles and 100-meter hurdles at the Bing Invitational, held at Northwestern High School in Miami.
Smith, a sophomore at Monteverde Academy in Florida, set a USVI national record twice en route to winning the 300-meter hurdles. She broke the record in winning her preliminary race in 43.35 seconds, then smashed that mark in winning the final in 41.86.
Smith’s record time in the women’s 300-meter hurdles is the best recorded in the United States this year, edging out another sophomore, Rylee Hampton of Houston (Texas) Cypress Ridge High, who ran 42.48.
Smith also set a USVI age-group record twice in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. She first set the mark by winning her heat race in 14.84, then broke it again in the finals, finishing second overall in 14.64.
In addition to setting another USVI record, Smith’s time in the 100-meter hurdles was 12th-best in the nation this season and third-best among Florida high school runners.
