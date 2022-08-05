St. Croix’s Michelle Smith broke her own U.S. Virgin Islands age-group record again Thursday in finishing fifth in the women’s 400-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics’ 2022 World U-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

The 16-year-old Smith, a rising junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, finished Thursday’s final in 57.48 seconds, shattering her own USVI record for the second straight day.