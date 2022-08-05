St. Croix’s Michelle Smith broke her own U.S. Virgin Islands age-group record again Thursday in finishing fifth in the women’s 400-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics’ 2022 World U-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.
The 16-year-old Smith, a rising junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, finished Thursday’s final in 57.48 seconds, shattering her own USVI record for the second straight day.
On Wednesday, Smith had finished second in her 400 hurdles semifinal race in 57.83 seconds, bettering her own V.I. record of 58.11 seconds set during the USVI Outdoor Championships on St. Croix in late June.
However, Smith’s time Thursday wasn’t good enough to contend with the frontrunners.
North Carolina’s Akala Garrett, the nation’s top high schooler in the 400 hurdles this year, set a world U-20 record in winning Thursday’s final in 56.16 seconds.
Sweden’s Hanna Karlsson took the silver medal in a personal-best time of 56.71 seconds, with U.S. hurdler Michaela Rose the bronze medal in 56.86 seconds, also a personal best. South Africa’s Anje Nel was fourth in 57.47 seconds.