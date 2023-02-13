Michelle Smith was hoping that the level of competition she was going to face at the Millrose Games would lead to a fast race.
That and more happened for the St. Croix native, as Smith won the high school girls 600-meter race Saturday at the famed indoor track and field meet in New York City.
The 16-year-old Smith, a junior at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, easily won the 600-meter race in 1 minute, 29.52, beating out runnerup Anissa Moore of Hempstead, N.Y., by nearly two seconds (1:31.25). New York’s Victoria Vidolova was third in 1:31.34.
Not only did she set a U.S. Virgin Islands national record, but Smith’s time was the fastest in the world this season by an under-18 athlete. The previous world best was 1:29.64, set by Switzerland’s Fiona Von Flue on Jan. 29.
Smith’s time was also second-fastest by a high school athlete in the United States, according to Athletic.net, as well as under-20 athlete worldwide. That time of 1:27.51 was also set during the Millrose Games by 18-year-old Sophia Gorriaran of Providence, R.I., who finished fifth in the women’s 600-meter run in 1:27.51.