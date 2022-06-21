St. Croix teenager Michelle Smith continued to add to her medal count over an outstanding 2022 track and field season by taking gold in one event and All-American honors in a second over the weekend at the 2022 Adidas Outdoor Nationals meet in Greensboro, N.C.
Smith, a rising junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy who turned 16 on Saturday, claimed the gold medal in the girls championship division’s 400-meter hurdles in 59.96 seconds Sunday at North Carolina A&T University’s Irwin Belk Track on Sunday.
Smith – who holds the USVI national record in the event at 58.61, set in winning at the 2022 CARIFTA Games in April – was the only runner in the final to break the one-minute mark.
Smith finished more than three seconds ahead of silver medalist Aniya Woodruff, a senior at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, N.C., who finished in 1:03.06. Joslyn Hamilton, a sophomore at Rolesville (N.C.) High School, took the bronze in 1:04.05.
A day earlier, Smith celebrated her birthday by earning All-American honors with a fifth-place finish in the girls championship 100-meter hurdles, crossing the line in 14.22 seconds.
Falon Spearman, who recently graduated from Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., took gold in the event in 13.55 seconds. Chelsi Williams, a rising sophomore at George Jenkins High School in Lakeland, Fla., got the silver in 13.83, while Hamilton got the bronze in 14.04.
Smith has two upcoming meets she’s scheduled to compete in – the U.S. Virgin Islands National Championships this coming weekend at the Educational Complex High School stadium on St. Croix; and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Aug. 1-6.
Bill Kiser