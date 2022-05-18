St. Croix’s Michelle Smith set a U.S. Virgin Islands record en route to winning the girls 300-meter hurdles title in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s state 2A track and field championships May 12 in Gainesville, Fla.
The 15-year-old Smith, a sophomore at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, won the 300-meter hurdles title in 41.56 seconds, beating out Zuriel Reed, a junior at P.K. Yonge Developmental Research Center in Gainesville, by 0.04 seconds.
Smith’s time bested her own USVI record of 41.86 seconds, set in mid-February in winning the 300-meter hurdles title at the Bing Invitational meet in Miami.
In addition, Smith’s time was the fastest in the state of Florida among all high school classes this season, the second-fastest by a sophomore hurdler in the nation, and eighth-fastest overall nationwide.
The nation’s top times in the event were both set during the 94th Clyde Littlefield Relays in Texas on March 26, with Simone Ballard, a senior at Mayde Creek High School in Katy, Texas, setting the top time of 40.68 seconds, and Makeriah Harris, a sophomore at Scotlandville (Texas) High School, the best time among sophomores at 40.76 seconds.
Smith also took a second medal at the Florida state 2A championships, earning a bronze medal in the girls 100-meter hurdles. She finished the event in 14.23 seconds, just 0.04 off her own USVI record. Aleesa Samuel, a freshman at Somerset Academy in West Boynton Beach, Fla., won the event in 13.73 seconds, with Akerah Jones, a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., second in 14.20 seconds.
Smith also finished ninth in the girls 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 17.12 seconds.
— Bill Kiser