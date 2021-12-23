DSPR 23U RBI Softball Holiday Games results
The results from the Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s R.B.I. Program Holiday Games tournament for women’s 23-under softball teams:
Dec. 17 Results
Siafu 14, Lady Legends 6: Siafu took advantage of four Lady Legends errors, as well as nine walks, to win the opening game in the 12-game tournament at Joseph Aubain Ballpark on St. Thomas.
Shaquilla Lewis went the distance to get the win for Siafu, allowing six runs off five hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts.
Yemeli Rodriguez had a hit, drove in a run and scored three times to lead Siafu, with Mya Jack adding a hit and scoring three runs. Jahniya Williams and Kyanah Lake each had a hit (Lake a solo home run), drove in a run and scored twice.
Shania Thomas took the loss for Lady Legends, allowing 11 runs off four hits and five walks in 4 1/3rd innings, with four strikeouts.
Rhea Benjamin had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run to lead Lady Legends. Shania James had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run, and Thomas had a hit and scored a run.
Dec. 18 Results
Siafu 13, Lady Legends 3: Siafu put together two big innings to win Game 2 in the series at Aubain Ballpark and remain undefeated in the tournament.
Mya Jack got the win for Siafu, giving up three runs off two hits and two walks in four innings, with six strikeouts.
Jack also had two hits to lead Siafu, driving in a run and scoring three times. Kyanah Lake drove in two runs and scored a run, Jniya Baxter and Amiya Greaves each scored two runs,
Niyana Chesterfield took the loss for Lady Legends, allowing six runs off four hits and four walks in 1 1/3rd innings, with one strikeout.
Rhea Benjamin had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run for Lady Legends. Shanese James drove in a run, and Shania Thomas scored twice.
Lady Legends 10, Saifu 9: The Lady Legends scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally and win their first game of the tournament at Aubain Ballpark.
Siafu went up 9-5 with a three-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning, but Lady Legends broke loose in the bottom half of the inning.
Nekeyla Hazel got the win in relief for Lady Legends, allowing four runs off three hits and two walks in 1 2/3rd innings, with four strikeouts.
Sapphire Cruz had two hits and scored twice for Lady Legends. Niyana Chesterfield had a hit, drove in two runs and scored three runs.
Shaquilla Lewis took the loss in relief for Siafu, allowing the game-winning run to score with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kyanah Lake had two hits and scored twice for Siafu. Shaquisha LeBron had a hit and drove in a run, Mya Jack had a hit and scored twice.
Dec. 19 Results
Lady Legends 15, Siafu 6: Lady Legends took command early, scoring 11 runs in the first three innings in winning its second straight game at Aubain Ballpark to even the series at 2-all.
Nekeyla Hazel went the distance for the win for Lady Legends, allowing six runs off five hits and eight walks in five innings, with six strikeouts.
Shania Thomas went 2 for 2 with two runs scored for Lady Legends. Sheida James had a hit, drove in three runs and scored twice, Roniece Pharoah had a hit, drove in two runs and scored once, Joemyrah Clendinen had a hit and scored twice.
Shaquilla Lewis took the loss for Siafu, allowing 11 runs off four hits and five walks in two-plus innings, with one strikeout.
Jahniya Williams went 2 for 2 with a run scored for Siafu. Amiya Greaves had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run, and Lewis drove in a run.
Dec. 20 Results
Lady Legends 13, Siafu 8: Lady Legends put together two big innings late — scoring five runs each in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings — to win their third straight game and take a 3-2 lead in the series.
Shania Thomas got the win in relief for Lady Legends, allowing eight runs off three hits and five walks in four innings, with three strikeouts.
Thomas also had three hits, drove in three runs and scored a run for Lady Legends. Roniece Pharoah scored three runs and drove in a run, Niyana Chesterfield scored three runs.
Mya Jack took the loss for Siafu, giving up 13 runs off four hits and six walks in four innings, with six strikeouts.
Jack also had a hit and scored two runs for Siafu, as did Jahniya Williams. Shaquilla Lewis had a hit, drove in a run and scored one run.
VIBSA Legacy Softball Tournament results
The results from last week’s games in the Virgin Islands Softball-Baseball Association’s Legacy Softball Tournament on Tortola.
Dec. 7 Games
Lock & Loaded 14, Mix 4: Lock & Loaded pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of five Mix errors to win.
Javlyn Frett went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for Lock & Loaded. Almando Richards also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run, and Travis Malone had a three-RBI double and scored a run.
Trent Herbert went 2 for 2 with a run scored for Mix, with Michael Cline connecting for an inside-the-park home run, driving in two runs.
Nikos Penn took the win for Lock & Loaded, with Shaika Jeffers getting the loss for Mix.
Shiners Stars 6, Rookies 5: The Shiners Stars edged past the Rookies to win last week.
Kajero Romney had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for Shiners Stars. Travis Isaac belted a solo home run and scored twice, and Kenny Thompson had a hit and drove in two runs.
Shamouri Robinson had two hits and scored twice for Rookies. Kennard Dawson added a hit, driving in a run and scoring a run.
Kennie Thompson got the win for Shiners Stars, striking out three, while Jayque Hopkins took the loss for Rookies.
Dec. 9 Results
Lock & Loaded 29, Avengers 0: Lock & Loaded connected for 16 hits — including five inside-the-park home runs — while Javlyn Frett hurled a no-hitter.
Nikos Penn had two hits, including a home run, drove in two runs and scored a run for Lock & Loaded. Tecius Frett also had two hits (including a homer) with five RBIs and three runs scored. A.J. Collins had two hits, including a home run, drove in three runs and scored three times. Ramon George had two hits, including a homer, drove in two runs and scored twice. Travis Malone also connected for a home run, driving in three runs and scoring once.
Alvin Washington took the loss for the Avengers, who also committed seven errors and stranded four runners on base.
Meds & Co. 10, Los Que Queden 9: D’Mori Richards drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning with a bases-loaded single to give Meds & Co. the win.
Ron Hatchett had two hits and scored twice for Meds & Co., and was also the winning pitcher. Alphonso Tejada had a hit and scored a run.
Cesar Candelario had two hits and drove in three runs for Los Que Queden, with Denny Jimenez adding a hit and scoring two runs. Otis Claxton took the loss for Los Que Queden.
Dec. 11 Results
Game Changers 10, The Villagers 5: Jamal Allen threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts, stranding seven Villagers runners on base, as Game Changers took the win.
Raffael Rabsatt had two hits with four RBIs and two runs scored for Game Changers. Allen also had two hits, including a triple, driving in two runs and scoring once. Kyle Callwood and Denecia Hodge each had a hit and scored three runs.
Elaine Forbes had a hit and drove in two runs for The Villagers. Elita Parker had the team’s other hit, and took the loss pitching for The Villagers.
Mix 5, Shiners Stars 1: Allen Smith threw a no-hitter and struck out four batters while stranding four Shiners Stars baserunners in Mix’s win.
Ojari Harry had two hits and scored a run for Mix, while Derwin Scatliffe belted an inside-the-park home run, driving in three runs.
Kennie Thompson took the loss for Shiners Stars.