While agreements with the Virgin Islands government to resume horse racing in the territory could be months away, Southland Gaming VI is moving forward with its plans to rebuild and renovate St. Thomas’ Clinton E. Phipps Race Track.

Officials with the St. Thomas-based gaming company and the general contractor chosen to head up the Phipps Race Track project unveiled their preliminary plans for the track during Wednesday’s meeting of the V.I. Horse Racing Commission.

