While agreements with the Virgin Islands government to resume horse racing in the territory could be months away, Southland Gaming VI is moving forward with its plans to rebuild and renovate St. Thomas’ Clinton E. Phipps Race Track.
Officials with the St. Thomas-based gaming company and the general contractor chosen to head up the Phipps Race Track project unveiled their preliminary plans for the track during Wednesday’s meeting of the V.I. Horse Racing Commission.
While those officials said that the planning stage is only “about 80% complete,” what was shown to the HRC commissioners would be a major improvement to the facilities at Phipps Race Track, which has not held races for nearly five years after sustaining heavy damage from hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017.
Southland Gaming VI would take over operations at Phipps Race Track as part of a pending settlement agreement with the V.I. government that would end a nearly six-year-long dispute between Southland and St. Croix-based VIGL Operations LLC over operating “racinos” at both of the USVI’s horse racing facilities.
Representatives from VIGL Operations did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, instead sending a letter to HRC chairman Hugo Hodge Jr. saying that it had met with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and other officials Tuesday, “but had nothing in writing yet,” Hodge said. “When they have something in writing, they say, they’ll present it.”
But Southland Gaming’s representatives were present Wednesday, and told HRC commissioners that they were ready to start the licensing process with the USVI Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Coastal Zone Management Program.
“Currently, we have held several meetings throughout the month of August,” said David Edmonds, Southland Gaming’s assets and acquisitions vice president who is heading up the company’s horse racing efforts. “We also had a followup meeting with some other key members … for some updates to the plans. On [Aug. 10], we had a meeting with DPNR and CZM to do a cursory review of our progress plans. We consider that more of a pre-pre application meeting.
“And last week, we had conversations and field inspections completed with [Waste Management Authority] to review the existing sewer main. There were some concerns as to whether or not that sewer main that went through the property would be able to be utilized and tied in to. It was confirmed as an active line. It’s got a little cleanup work to be done … but we can tie into that line and continue to move forward with our design plans.”
Edmonds also said that Southland officials met with officials of the V.I. Public Works Department earlier this week to discuss the site plans for Phipps Race Track, and to work through planned items for the site such as pedestrian sidewalks.
“We also had our first pre-application meeting with CZM,” Edmonds said. “It was a great meeting, we feel, all throughout. We went through all the design plans, and had lots of information to take into consideration – things that were confirmed as well as items we should update. But there was a general agreement with the design plan as we have laid out.
“The month of August, we’ve had several meetings and continue to push forward with all of our design plans to make sure we can continue moving into permitting.”
The current conceptual design plan — which Edmonds said will undergo several changes — that HRC commissioners saw Wednesday will feature a 319-foot-long main grandstand with general seating for 2,400 spectators; special seating areas for VIPs and wheelchair access, VIP suites and the officials’ booth.
Under the main grandstand, and running its entire length, will be the faciliy’s main water cistern. Along with four smaller cisterns that are currently in use at the track (and will be renovated), the track should have a total water capacity of more than 150,000 gallons. A backup WAPA water hookup will also be available, according to Edmonds.
The planned parking spaces for Phipps Race Track have expanded from 255 spots to 309, and a secondary parking lot will be built across Bovoni Road from the race track. In addition, the pedestrian sidewalks in front of the track will expand from five feet wide to 10 feet.
Both of Phipps Race Track’s current horse barns will be renovated and expanded, with space for 50 horses in the main barn and 10 in the secondary barn. A new quarantine barn will be built, holding up to 10 horses, as well as a six-horse “pony” barn and a veterinarian’s office/barn that can hold up to four horses. The planned jockey’s quarters will also be changed to have separate men’s and women’s locker rooms.
Edmonds said that once an agreement is reached with the V.I. government on a temporary licensing agreement, work will begin on renovating barns, and repairing and updating the existing cisterns.
“The temporary licensing agreement, we feel is in the final stages,” he added.
“We should have that completed any day now. Upon completion of that agreement, we can move forward with getting the required insurances and licenses, and move forward with our contractor.”