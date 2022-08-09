The ninth annual St. Thomas Spearfishing Tournament returns to Hull Bay, St. Thomas, on Saturday.
Registration begins Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hull Bay Beach, and ends Friday at 8 p.m. after the captain’s meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., where the tournament rules will be covered followed by a Q&A session.
The entry fees are $45 each for adult divers and $25 for junior divers, 16 years of age and younger.
The team captain entry fee is $30 for one team or $40 for two teams with a two-team maximum per team captain. Tournament entry is free for U.S. military veterans. Free entry for veterans requires proof of service (DD-214, Military Issued ID, VA ID card, etc.). Registered participants also receive a tournament shirt and stickers.
This is a free-dive spearfishing tournament. That means no tanks, no scuba, no rods, or hooks are allowed on board. Divers can enter the water at 6 a.m. Saturday. Divers must be in line with their catch for weigh-in no later than 1 p.m. Late entries will not be accepted.
The awards ceremony will begin at 5 p.m., and local sponsors have provided prizes for various trophy categories, including biggest fish, best female diver, best junior diver, most lionfish, and biggest male lobster.
