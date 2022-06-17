St. Croix’s Michelle Smith will be among the hundreds of track and field athletes competing in this weekend’s Adidas Outdoor Nationals 2022 meet in North Carolina.
Smith, who turns 16 on Saturday, is entered in two events in the girls championship division – the 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles – at North Carolina A&T University’s Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, N.C.
Smith, who just completed her sophomore year at Monteverde Academy in Florida, will run in the 100-meter hurdles preliminaries at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, with the finals scheduled for 7 p.m. later that day. The prelims for the 400-meter hurdles will be held Sunday at 10:55 a.m.
During her sophomore season at Monteverde, Smith earned a Florida High School Association Class 2A state title in the girls 300-meter hurdles, as well as a bronze medal in the girls 100-meter hurdles.
She also took the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the 49th CARIFTA Games, held in late April. Her winning time of 58.61 seconds not only set both a CARIFGA Games and a V.I. national age-group record, but it was then the fastest time in the world for 18-under athletes.