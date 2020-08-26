Five former St. Croix Dolphins swimmers — all who have competed internationally with the U.S. Virgin Islands National Team — recently led a clinic for current Dolphins swimmers at the St. Croix Swimming Association pool.
Leading the Aug. 7 clinic were Kevin Hensley, who swam with the University of Tampa before transferring to the University of Georgia, serving as team captain his senior year; Ryan Nethropp, who was team captain at American University as a senior; Caylee Watson, who competed for the USVI in the 2016 Rio Olympics and was team captain at American University her senior year; Matthew Mays, a rising senior and team captain at Bryant University; and Natalia Kuipers, an incoming freshman at Bryant University.