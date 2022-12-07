The St. Croix Dolphins junior swim team will send nearly two dozen swimmers to San Juan this weekend to compete in the Puerto Rico Short Course Championships, which begin Friday.
In all, 22 swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands between the ages of 8-16 will compete for the Dolphins in the three-day Puerto Rico Championships, which will take place at the San Juan Natatorium.
The 12-and-under swimmers will compete in “timed finals” during the morning each day, while the 13-and-over swimmers will have preliminary races in the mornings and finals in the evening.
Competing for the St. Croix Dolphins at the P.R. Short Course Championships will be Ramsey Adams, Carter Dahlberg, Taliyah Franco and Toby Hinkel in the 7-8 age group; Nikeyah Henley in the 9-10 age group; Cole Cullinan, Teague Gleason, Sawyer Holley, Diella Maynard and Kameryn Padgett in the 11-12 age group; Nick Crikelair, Madelyn Donnelly, Morgan Garner, Kaeden Gleason, Lu Joseph, Daryan Maynard, Riley Miller, Scott Roth and Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer in the 13-14 age group; and Y’zell Bengoa, Evan Dykstra and Gaby Evora in the 15-16 age group.