The playoffs for all four divisions of the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association’s basketball leagues will hold its playoffs this week.
The championship games for all divisions will be played Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Central High School gymnasium beginning at 1 p.m.
The playoffs begin today with the quarterfinal games in the elementary boys and elementary girls divisions, and the semifinals in the junior varsity boys and junior varsity girls divisions.
In the elementary boys quarterfinals, Church of God Holiness Academy takes on Claude O. Markoe Elementary School at the Free Will Baptist Christian School gym, and Juanita Gardine K-8 School faces Ricardo Richards Elementary School at the John H. Woodson Junior High School gym. Both games will begin at 4 p.m.
In the elementary girls quarterfinals, Juanita Gardine K-8 School plays Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School at the Larsen K-8 School gym, and Ricardo Richards Elementary faces Alfredo Andrews Elementary at the Free Will Baptist gym. Both games will begin at 4 p.m.
In the junior varsity boys semifinals, Central High School takes on Juanita Gardine K-8 School at the Central High gym, and Educational Complex High School faces Good Hope Country Day School at the Educational Complex High gym. Both games begin at 4 p.m.
In the junior varsity girls semifinals, John H. Woodson Junior High School plays Juanita Gardine K-8 School at the Woodson Junior High gymnasium, and Central High faces Good Hope Country Day at the Central High gym.
On Wednesday, the semifinals for the middle school boys, varsity boys and varsity girls divisions will be played.
In the middle school boys semifinal, Good Hope Country Day will take on Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School at the Good Hope Country Day gym.
The winner will play John H. Woodson Junior High in Saturday’s championship game.
In the varsity boys semifinals, Central High hosts rival Educational Complex High, while Free Will Baptist Christian School travels to Good Hope Country Day.
In the varsity girls semifinal, Educational Complex High travels to Good Hope Country Day, with the winner facing Central High in Saturday’s championship game.
On Thursday, the semifinals in the elementary boys and elementary girls divisions will be played.
In the elementary boys semifinals, top-seeded Lew Muckle Elementary School plays either Church of God or Markoe Elementary in one game, while No. 2 seed Alfredo Andrews Elementary faces either Gardine K-8 School or Richards Elementary in the second semi.
In the elementary girls semifinal, top-seeded Lew Muckle Elementary faces either Gardine K-8 School or Larsen K-8 School in one game, and No. 2 seed Claude O. Markoe Elementary plays either Richards Elementary or Andrews Elementary in the second semifinal.