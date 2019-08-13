St. Croix native professor Arthur Dennery, an inductee into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame, and Renshi Gregory Davila, chief instructor of the Art Den Jitsu Ryu school on St. Croix, recently returned from a trip to Mount Vernon, N.Y., where they conducted a week of self-defense classes. Dennery, the founder of the Art Den Jitsu Ryu martial arts system and a martial arts practitioner for 57 years, and Davila taught at the Art Den Jitsu Ryu school led by master Edward Joseph.
