The St. Croix Mustangs Track Club brought home two medals and posted six personal bests over the weekend during the Association of Youth-Junior Athletics’ Youth, Junior and Adult Track and Field Championships in Carolina, Puerto Rico.
The Mustangs had four female athletes competing in the one-day meet, finishing 15th out of 35 teams, as well as one male athlete.
Both of the St. Croix Track Club’s medals came from Davina Browne, who claimed silver medals in the 17-under girls shot put in a personal-best 9.03 meters (29 feet, 7.5 inches) and the 17-under girls javelin in 25.25 meters (82 feet, 10 inches), also a personal best.
Other Mustangs competitors at the Puerto Rico meet were:
X Akyra Joseph, who had fourth-place finishes in the 17-under girls shot put (a personal-best 8.82 meters, or 28 feet, 11.25 inches) and the 17-under girls javelin (18.65 meters, or 61 feet, 2 inches).
X Wilfrado Concepcion set personal bests in finishing fourth in the 17-under boys shot put (9.89 meters, or 32 feet, 5.25 inches) and seventh in the 17-under boys javelin (33.80 meters, or 110 feet, 11 inches).
X Mandisa Casey finished fifth in the 17-under girls javelin (11.40 meters, or 37 feet, 5 inches), and set a personal best in finishing ninth in the 17-under girls shot put (5.56 meters, or 18 feet, 3 inches).
X Jeniqua Weeks finished fourth in the 15-under girls 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 4.47 seconds.