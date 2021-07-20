St. Croix native named to HBCU conference’s staff
St. Croix native Karen Carty has been named assistant commissioner for media relations by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, league officials announced last week.
Carty was one of five new hires by the NCAA Division I conference, whose membership has eight Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) — Maryland’s Coppin State University, University of Maryland-Eastern Shore and Morgan State University; Delaware State University, Washington, D.C.’s Howard University, Virginia’s Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.
Also joining the MEAC staff are Cesley Tafoya as multimedia/marketing coordinator, Paul Briggs as director of video and digital productions, Shamika Kentish as director of compliance and championships, and Matthew Smith as business manager.
Carty moves to the MEAC after two years as assistant athletics director for marketing, fan engagement and diversity issues at Bradley University, an NCAA Division I program in Illinois.
Before that, the Norfolk State University graduate spent two years at Grambling State University as its assistant athletics director for marketing, media and promotions; three years at South Carolina State as its assistant director of athletic media relations and director of athletic marketing; 3½ years as sports information director at Baltimore City Community College, and nearly six years at Norfolk State as a sports information assistant before a promotion to assistant sports information director in 2007.
Carty earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Norfolk State in 2004, then got her master’s degree in sports management from the United States Sports Academy in 2009. She earned her doctorate in higher education administration from Bradley earlier this year.