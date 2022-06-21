St. Croix’s Johann “John” Clendinen claimed three gold medals in his age group during the USA Track and Field New York Open and Masters Outdoor Championships, held Saturday in New York City.
Clendinen, a member of the St. Croix Track Club, competed in the men’s 70-74 age group, and took his gold medals in field events.
Clendinen won his age group in the shot put in 8.28 meters (27.16 feet), good for third overall. He then took the age-group title in the discus in 22.20 meters (72.83 feet), good for second overall, then wrapped up with his third age-group gold in the hammer throw in 18.73 meters (61.45 feet), good for fourth overall.