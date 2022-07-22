The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix and St. Croix’s Golden Hook Fishing Club are partners in the St. Croix Summer Slam Fishing Derby, scheduled for Aug. 13.
The tournament is serving as a fundraiser for the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, which provides free programs and services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence and other crimes, and families in need.
“I think this is WCSC’s first fishing event since the 1990s,” Women’s Coalition of St. Croix executive director Clema S. Lewis said in a prepared release. “We are excited to be partnering with the Golden Hook Fishing Club to bring back this fun activity and to raise awareness around our mission and much-needed funds to support peace and healing.”
The St. Croix Summer Slam Fishing Derby will begin at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 13, with all entrants expected to have their catches weighed in at the Green Cay Marina by 2:30 p.m.
The entry fee is $200 per boat, with entries made online at the Golden Hook Fishing Club’s website, www.fishstx.com. Prizes will be awarded for legally-caught fish during the post-tournament awards dinner at the club.
“We are happy to join [the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix] in support of the important work they do for those in need in our communities,” Golden Hook Fishing Club representative Jeremy Janusziewicz said in a prepared release. “There will be cash and other prizes for anglers that weigh in a legally-caught fish. The more boats with paid registration, the larger the cash prize purse will grow!”
Sponsorship packages are also available for the tournament through the fishing club. For more information, email the Golden Hook Fishing Club at ghfc@fishstx.com.