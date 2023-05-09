Athletes from the St. Croix Track Club earned seven medals, including three gold medals, over the weekend during the Association of Youth-Junior Athletics’ Track and Field Championships in Dorado, Puerto Rico.
During the meet, the St. Croix Track Club’s eight-member team finished ninth out of 32 clubs in the team standings, had nine top-five event finishes and set eight personal records Saturday at the Edgar Martinez Sports Complex.
The St. Croix TC’s top performer was Safiya Prasad, who claimed gold medals in two events. She won the 12-13 girls high jump in a personal-best 1.35 meters (4 feet, 5 inches) during the morning session, then won the 12-13 girls 60-meter hurdles in 10.70 seconds in the evening.
Also taking a gold medal for the St. Croix TC was Juvante Hurst, who earned two medals overall and set personal bests in both. He won the 12-13 boys 80-meter hurdles in 12.99 seconds in the afternoon session, after taking a bronze medal in the 12-13 boys high jump in 1.38 meters (4 feet, 6.25 inches) earlier that day.
The St. Croix Track Club had one other dual medalist, Aminah Prasad, who earned a pair of bronze medals. She finished third in the 12-13 girls 60-meter hurdles in 12.19 seconds, after setting a personal best in a third-place finish in the 12-13 girls high jump of 1.27 meters (4 feet, 2 inches).
Other St. Croix TC medalists and top performers during Saturday’s meet were:
X Juvantia Hurst, who earned a silver medal in the 10-11 girls 50-meter hurdles, finishing the event in a personal-best 8.38 seconds.
X Faith Eatmon finished fourth in the 12-13 girls high jump in a personal-best 1.27 meters (4 feet, 2 inches); and was eighth in the 12-13 girls 80-meter dash in 11.67 seconds.
X Malachi Maclorrain finished fifth in the 10-11 boys 50-meter dash in a personal-best 7.90 seconds.
X Katelyn Jones finished sixth in the 12-13 girls 1,000-meter race walk in a personal-best 6 minutes, 32.23 seconds.