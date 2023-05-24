The East Coast Drifters, representing the St. Croix Yacht Club, won the 74th Wilson Trophy Regatta, held in West Kirby, Wirral, England, last week.
The East Coast Drifters won the three-day team race regatta for the second time since 2019, beating out 31 other teams from the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.
Two members of the East Coast Drifters are from St. Croix, Mack Bryan and Kate Klempen. The other members of the crew are Colin Merrick from Rhode Island, Marina Cano of Barcelona, Spain; and Spencer Cartwright and Jaqui Frode, both from the Bahamas.
Bryan is a two-time Wilson Trophy winner, as it Cano, while Merrick has been part of the winning crew three times.
The East Coast Drifters, which also won the Wilson Trophy in 2019, won 12 races to place second after the round-robin races, behind U.S.A. team Rock City Cruising Club’s 15 wins.
But in the elimination rounds, the East Coast Drifters dominated, going 7-0 to claim the title. They beat Elmside Neighbors 2-0 to win their best-of-3 quarterfinal match, topped local team West Kirby Hawks 2-0 in the best-of-3 semifinal round, then routed Rock City Cruising Club 3-0 in the best-of-5 final round.