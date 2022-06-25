St. Croix’s V.I. Elite’s under-16 boys basketball team claimed another tournament title over the weekend, winning its division at the Super6 Orlando tournament in Florida.
V.I. Elite U-16s won the JV Boys championship in the tournament, held June 17-19 at the Rosemont Community Center in Orlando, Fla., going undefeated in the event for their third title in the past two years.
To advance to the division finals, V.I. Elite U-16 routed Mission Sports Basketball 59-13 and Seminole Storm 44-11 in round-robin play, then crushed Mission Sports Basketball again – this time by a 60-6 score – in the championship game.
Members of the V.I. Elite U-16 team are Joshua Rogers, Jalen Greenidge, Zamouy Swantonm Razi Denbow, Leroy Richardson, Mike deChabert, Rashard Williams, Jared Brown, Kyvon Parris, Jahlique Smith, Rakai Peterson and Isaac Rogers. The head coach is Kevin Tigan Sheppard, and his assistant coaches were Keith Swantson and Horace Matthew Sr.