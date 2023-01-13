A St. Croix teenager posted the top overall time to win the St. Croix Dolphins swim team’s 19th annual Dolphins Sea Swim, held Jan. 8 off the west end of St. Croix.

USVI National Team swimmer Daryan Maynard, 14, and a student at Good Hope Country Day School, finished the one-mile open water race in 22 minutes, 26.1 seconds.