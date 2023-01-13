A St. Croix teenager posted the top overall time to win the St. Croix Dolphins swim team’s 19th annual Dolphins Sea Swim, held Jan. 8 off the west end of St. Croix.
USVI National Team swimmer Daryan Maynard, 14, and a student at Good Hope Country Day School, finished the one-mile open water race in 22 minutes, 26.1 seconds.
The Dolphin Sea Swim began at the Frederiksted Pier, with the finish line at Rainbow Beach, located north of the pier. In all, 71 entrants competed in this year’s swim.
Maynard also claimed the 13-17 boys solo age-group title, where six of the top 10 overall finishers were entered.
Another St. Croix Dolphins swimmer, Kaeden Gleason, was second overall in 23:08.2, with 18-year-old Michael Dizon-Bumann third in 24:45.9 (also the top time in the men’s 18-25 solo age group). Rounding out the top five were Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer (26:17.6) and Evan Dykstra (26:21.5).
The rest of the top 10 were Sawyer Holley (26:49.1), Teague Gleason (26:54.8, the top time in the 12-under boys solo age group), Cole Cullinan (26:56.2), Morgan Garner (the top overall female finisher in 27:02.6, as well as the 13-17 girls solo age group leader) and DIella Maynard (27.10.1, the top time in the 12-under girls solo age group).
Other age-group division winners were Hazel Gilbert (10-under girls assisted, 53:42.5), Kirra Lambert (11-over girls assisted, 31:42.9), Meredith Bogges (18-25 women solo, 31:28.1), Caylee Watson (26-49 women solo, 27:48.1), Katherine Hamme (50-over women solo, 32:11.9), Tobias Hinkel (10-under boys assisted, 38:57.3), Breuer Caraten (11-over boys assisted, 37:46.1), Alex Betancourt (26-49 men’s solo, 33:36.2), and Brent Mays (50-over men solo, 29:53.5).