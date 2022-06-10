St. Croix native LeSotho Charles Golphon brought home a medal from the Speed Capital Illinois Invitational 2022 track and field meet, held June 4-5 in Lisle, Ill.
The nine-year-old Golphin took the silver medal in the boys 10-under high jump in 1.02 meters (3 feet, 4.16 inches) in the two-day meet at Benedictine University outside of Chicago.
Golphin’s medal was among 15 claimed by athletes from the Hounds and Foxes Track Club, which has branches in Chicago and on St. Croix.
Golphin was the only athlete from the USVI competing in the meet for Hounds and Foxes. He also competed in the 100-meter dash and long jump.