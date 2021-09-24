St. Thomas resident Jimson St. Louis was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s Division II men’s soccer player of the week earlier this week after putting together a career-best game last week.
St. Louis, a sophomore forward at Southeastern Community College, a National Junior College Athletic Association-sanctioned program in West Burlington, Iowa, had a career best four goals and an assist during the Blackhawks’ 11-1 victory over North Iowa Area Community College on Sept. 18.
Those numbers put St. Louis, who graduated from Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy, atop the ICCAA’s leaderboard in goals scored (eight), total points (19) and shots (18). The 18-year-old St. Louis is also tied for sixth nationally among NJCAA Division II players in goals scored and total points.
St. Louis earned ICCAA first-team all-conference honors last season – which was played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- in helping Southeastern Community College to the NCJAA Division II national championship. He was second on the Blackhawks in goals scored (11) and assists (eight).
St. Louis is also a key member of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national team, with nine career international appearances and six more with the USVI’s under-17 and under-20 squads.