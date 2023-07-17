ST. THOMAS — Mere minutes after the 5:30 a.m. lines-in start Sunday in the 33rd annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament, Jiovanni Questel, fishing aboard the “Feel Good I,” hooked up a kingfish.

“I saw the silver flash, started reeling it in, and saw it was huge,” said Questel, who last fished this tournament several years ago, but never won a prize.