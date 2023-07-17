ST. THOMAS — Mere minutes after the 5:30 a.m. lines-in start Sunday in the 33rd annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament, Jiovanni Questel, fishing aboard the “Feel Good I,” hooked up a kingfish.
“I saw the silver flash, started reeling it in, and saw it was huge,” said Questel, who last fished this tournament several years ago, but never won a prize.
“It was about a minute-and-a-half fight to get the fish in and secured in the boat. It was pretty amazing. We had just started fishing and I was enjoying the morning, the birds, the water, and watching for the sun to come up.”
Back on shore at the noon weigh-in at Hull Bay, Questel’s whopper kingfish weighed in at 43.9 pounds, earning the St. Thomas angler the largest kingfish prize of $2,000 cash, plus many other awards.
Questel was among 187 anglers, including 30 junior anglers, on 45 boats fishing in this year’s tournament, hosted by Northside Sportfishing Club. The tournament is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ French Heritage Week.
The second-largest kingfish prize went to Christopher Ledee aboard “Catchup,” who caught a 33.20-pounder.
Chervenne Pennyfeather, fishing on “Marj 2,” reeled in a 28.75-pound kingfish for third place, while it was Ashley Bryan — also on “Catchup” — close behind with the fourth-largest kingfish, a 27.75-pounder.
The total catch of five kingfish weighing 40.20 pounds earned Nathan Gatcliffe aboard “Hush Puppy” the best captain award. Meanwhile, catching nine fish totaling 55.55 pounds of the tournament’s eligible species earned Matt Driscoll driving “Double Header 38” the best boat award.
Questel also earned the tournament’s Best Male Angler award, while the Best Female prize went to Savannah Sabo, who caught a total of four fish weighing 36.55 pounds aboard “Reel Ting.”
The Best Junior Male Angler award went to Christian Bryan, who caught two fish collectively weighing 43.60 pounds from “Feel Good I.” Kaylyn Bryan earned Best Junior Female with her catch of two fish weighing a total of 28.85 pounds aboard “Fantasea.”
Although the tournament is focused on kingfish, other species earned anglers cash and prizes.
Michael Lewis fishing aboard “Marj 2” caught the largest barracuda (18.05 pounds). Landon Brin, fishing from “Sneaky,” won largest bonito (4.50 pound). Finally, Sabo caught the largest mackerel, an 8.50-pounder, aboard “Reel Ting.”
In total, thousands of dollars were awarded in cash, prizes, and trophies this year. Judges Daryl Bryan and Bobby Laplace officially weighed in the catches.