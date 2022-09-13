Ellis Thomas Downs

Ellis Thomas Downs

A view of Ellis Thomas Downs from the hills surrounding the Tortola horse racing track. Racing at the facility has been shut down since Sept. 9 due to a dispute between the British Virgin Islands government and the Thomas family, which owns a portion of the land the track sits on.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — Four St. Thomas horses are returning from Tortola today after British Virgin Islands horse racing officials announced that the rescheduled Labor Day Races had been canceled due to another dispute between the BVI government and the family of the Ellis Thomas Downs’ namesake.

On Tuesday, Lesmore Smith, president of the BVI Horse Owners’ Association, announced the cancellation of the Labor Day Races, which had been postponed until Sept. 18 due to weather conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Earl.