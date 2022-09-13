TORTOLA — Four St. Thomas horses are returning from Tortola today after British Virgin Islands horse racing officials announced that the rescheduled Labor Day Races had been canceled due to another dispute between the BVI government and the family of the Ellis Thomas Downs’ namesake.
On Tuesday, Lesmore Smith, president of the BVI Horse Owners’ Association, announced the cancellation of the Labor Day Races, which had been postponed until Sept. 18 due to weather conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Earl.
The cancellation has already produced strong feelings among the horse racing community. Ted Thomas, one of Ellis Thomas’ sons, has been on the receiving end of threats, according to both Thomas and Smith.
“I denounce such behavior, whether it’s from the horsemen’s perspective or from any person in the community, not that there was any particular situation pointing out any particular person,” Smith said.
“I was informed of the threat that came from the police side — something they heard but nothing that was concrete on my end — I just asked Ted Thomas and he said the police did inform and asked him to be careful.”
Smith, who met with horsemen on Friday night, said he sent a message through a Wsocial media group he’s in that if anyone on their side is thinking of such behavior to desist and “let the chips fall where they may, let the negotiations go on.”
“We don’t need to come to that point to threaten any family member, anyone involved, whether government or whoever, let the people do the negotiations and let the chips fall where they may,” he added
The BVI Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the track was being shut down on Sept. 9 “effective immediately and until further notice” and may not be utilized in any way, and that they have taken “immediate steps” to comply with the directive issued.
The ministry’s statement also said that the BVI government is “committed to working assiduously” with the Thomas family to rectify this situation as soon as possible.
Smith said since no ground has been made with the negotiations, everything was in limbo, thus the races had to be canceled since they were told not to use the track until further notice.
“I reached out to the family and asked, since the horses were here (from St. Thomas) can we go ahead and partake in the races and she said no and I respect the wishes,” Smith said of Marie Elaine Thomas-Griffin. “So I left it.”
Arturo Watlington Jr., president of the St. Thomas Horsemen’s Association, told The Daily News that his hands-on man, Clavert “Wacko” Charleswell, told him if nothing was definite, the horses would be on the boat today.
“We’re going to try and develop races here (in St. Thomas) until that situation is solved,” said Watlington, the owner of “Come On Venezuela” and other mounts. “We’ll try to make some accommodations for the horses to come from Tortola and we’ll try to get races. “
The Thomas family owns three land parcels that make up most of Ellis Thomas Downs, which had been called Little A. Race Track until it was renamed after their father, a renowned horse owner, in 2009.
While the Sports Ministry’s statement did not say what the current dispute is about, there have been issues in the past between the Thomas family and the BVI government over the race track — primarily over money, including one famous incident in 2009 in which Ellis Thomas had one of his sons string a chain across the track prior to the Boxing Day Races.
However, this time, the issue may be different.
According to Watlington, Charleswell had spoken with Thomas-Griffin, and she said that “it’s not about money,” supposedly, “it’s about liability.”
Watlington said he’s going to work with Sports Minister Sharie deCastro and send her some legislation about equine liability — which says all who participate in equine activity, they take on that responsibility.
Smith said however, the track had never had a liability issue before.
“I was a little disappointed to look at the history of what was published in our Daily News regarding my good friend Ellis, in terms of closing the track and creating issues and this looks like the same situation,” Watlington said.
“I never talk to Marie Thomas-Griffin about what the situation is or Roderick (Thomas) who is a guy who has been around our race track in St. Thomas, to find out what the issue is. But if it’s a liability issue, I will assist. I respect everybody’s position and whatever I can do to help, I’m willing to help,” he added.
Watlington thanked Smith and Denzil Clyne for their hospitality in accommodating them for the period that they have been in the BVI with the horses.
“It’s a disappointment to us. It’s an expense to us and we appreciate the hospitality,” he said.