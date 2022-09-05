St. Thomas’ Aurora Rodriguez posted a top-10 finish and a pair of top 15s in the Copa Club Lacar junior skiing tournament held Wednesday through Friday in Argentina.
The 14-year-old Rodriguez finished eighth in the under-16 girls division’s slalom event, and had 12th places in both the giant slalom and the super giant slalom (often called “Super G”) in San Martin de los Andes, Argentina.
Rodriguez, competing in just her second tournament since recovering from knee problems two years ago, finished her two runs in the slalom in 1 minute, 38.93 seconds. Her first run was in 49.16 seconds, and her second was in 49.77 seconds.
Rodriguez’s total time was just over eight seconds behind event winner Autumn Rhodes, a California native who won in 1:30.75.
In the giant slalom, Rodriguez finished her two runs in a total time of 2:28.74. Her first run was in 1:16.00, and the second was faster at 1:12.74.
Rodriguez’s total time was more than 9 ½ seconds behind division winner Milla Andwanter from Argentina, who won in 2:19.20.
In the Super G, Rodriguez made her one run in 1:01.28, just over 6 ½ seconds behind Rhodes, who took her second division title in 55.79 seconds.
With her finishes in the Copa Club Lacar, Rodriguez earned an invitation to compete in the South American Youth Championships, which begin today at the Antillanca Ski Center in Chile.