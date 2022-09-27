St. Thomas native earns ICSA All-Academic award
St. Thomas native Chris Sharpless was among nearly 190 collegiate sailors recently named to the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s All-Academic team for the 2021-2022 school year.
Sharpless, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania majoring in economics, was one of four members of Penn’s sailing team earning ICSA All-Academic honors, along with fellow seniors Claire Dubois, Ella Marsden and Laruentiu Taritsa.
The ICSA All-Academic team is open to juniors and seniors who have participated in at least seven regattas during the season, and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.
The is the first All-Academic team award for Sharpless, an Antilles School graduate and member of its championship-winning sailing team.