Two rival teams from the St. Thomas-St. John Division will meet Sunday afternoon to battle for the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League Club Championship.
Division champion New Vibes Soccer Club and division runner-up United We Stand Sports Club will play for the league championship after winning their semifinal matches Friday at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
New Vibes SC defeated St. Croix’s Rovers Football Club 1-0 in the first semifinal, while United We Stand SC upset defending Premier League champion Helenites Sports Club 3-1 in the second semifinal.
New Vibes SC will play United We Stand SC in the championship match at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. At 1 p.m., the two semifinal losers — Helenites SC and Rovers FC — will meet in the third-place match.
More on Friday night’s Premier League semifinal matches:
New Vibes Soccer Club 1, Rovers Football Club 0: New Vibes SC scored the lone goal of the match midway through the first half, then relied on its defense to hold off Rovers FC in the first semifinal.
Pierre Antoine scored the lone goal off a penalty kick in the 23rd minute for New Vibes SC (8-1-0), which extended its winning streak to eight consecutive matches.
Rovers FC fell to 5-4-1 heading into its third-place matchup against Helenites SC.
United We Stand Sports Club 3, Helenites Sports Club 1: United We Stand SC scored three times late in the second half to overcome Helenites SC’s one-goal lead in the second semifinal.
Helenites SC (8-2-0) took the lead late in the first half on Raejae Joseph’s goal in the 38th minute.
But United We Stand SC (7-2-0) tied the match midway through the second half on Niqwan Henry’s goal in the 73rd minute.
Dashaun Bassaragh then put United We Stand SC in the lead with his goal in the 87th minute. Maximillian Klemm added an insurance goal two minutes into stoppage time.