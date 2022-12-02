The St. Thomas Sailing Center will hold its free sailing open house – delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic – next week at the St. Thomas Yacht Club.
The open house will run from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the STYC, located off Yacht Club Road on the East End of St. Thomas.
During the open house, Sailing Center instructors will offer free rides on its fleet of IC-24 class sailboats, as well as information and discounts on the center’s sailing courses and Boat Access programs.
Refreshments will be served during the open house, and the Yacht Club’s Galley Grille will be open for lunch.
No reservations are neseccary. For more information, call the St. Thomas Sailing Center at 340-690-3681.