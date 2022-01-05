The Shen Dragon Karate Dojo, located in the Buccaneer Mall on St. Thomas, last month promoted more than three dozen of its students studying in the Okinawa Shorin-Ryu style of karate.
The promotions ceremony was conducted by Grand Master Jerry Otto, the owner of the Shen Dragon Karate Dojo; his wife, Sensei Celine Otto; and son Bryan Otto.
Jerry Otto, a former U.S. National Champion in karate and weapons, founded the Shen Dragon Karate Dojo on St. Thomas in 1981, which provides martial arts training for children starting at age 5, and continuing on through adults ages 65 and older.
For more information or to enquire about classes at the Shen Dragon Karate Dojo, call 340-642-6840.