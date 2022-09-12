St. Thomas teen Aurora Rodriguez was part of an Argentinian club ski team that finished in the top five over the weekend in the Patagonia Youth Championships 2022 in Antillanca, Chile.
The 14-year-old Rodriguez, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, skied with Club Andino de Bariloche, a junior team out of San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina.
Despite not skiing in the super giant slalom (or Super G) event due to concerns over the conditions – heavy snowfall and wind – Club Andino de Bariloche still finished fourth in the team standings, won by Chile’s Club Ski La Parva Club.
Rodriguez was fifth after the first of two runs in the giant slalom in 53.81 seconds, but fell on her second run.
She then finished 27th out of 30 skiers in the cross country event’s girls division, the first time she had raced in a cross country event. She finished in 14 minutes, 55.52 seconds.
Rodriguez then saved the best for last, coming in ninth in the girls slalom in a total time of 1:33.87. She made the first of two runs in 47.16 seconds, then bettered that on the second run, in 46.71 seconds.