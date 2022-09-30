St. Thomas native Aurora Rodriguez posted three top-five finishes, including a silver medal in one event, during the Argentina Junior National Championships, which concluded Thursday.
The 14-year-old Rodriguez, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, finished among the top 10 in all four events she entered in the under-16 girls division at the Argentina Junior Nationals, held at the Cerro Castor ski resort in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina.
Rodriguez, returning to action after missing two years due to an injured knee and the COVID-19 pandemic, finished seventh in the giant slalom event Monday. She made her first run in 1 minute, 3.86 seconds, with the second run in 1:05.33 for a total time of 2:09.19.
On Tuesday, Rodriguez had her best finish, taking a silver medal in the Super G race. Her single-run time of 44.12 seconds was less than a half-second behind Milla Andwanter (43.68).
On Wednesday, Rodriguez came in fourth in the slalom, making her first run in 48.65 seconds and the second in 49.52, for a total time of 1:38.17.
Rodriguez wrapped up competition at the Argentina Junior Nationals on Thursday with a fifth-place finish in the Antonio Wallner-Ivan Poklepovic Memorial slalom race. Her first run was in 53.35 seconds, with the second in 52.02 seconds for a total time of 1:45.37.