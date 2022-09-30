St. Thomas native Aurora Rodriguez posted three top-five finishes, including a silver medal in one event, during the Argentina Junior National Championships, which concluded Thursday.

The 14-year-old Rodriguez, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, finished among the top 10 in all four events she entered in the under-16 girls division at the Argentina Junior Nationals, held at the Cerro Castor ski resort in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina.