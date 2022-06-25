St. Thomas’ R.A.W.’s under-16 boys basketball team ran through the field in winning a division title during the 2022 TNBA South June Jamfest tournament in Florida last weekend.
R.A.W. won the 10th-Grade Boys championship by going undefeated in the tournament, held June 17-19 at The Big House athletics complex in Tavares, Fla.
R.A.W. won both of its group-play games June 18, beating TNBA South 2024 Smith 53-26 and District Elite JV 59-51. R.A.W. then knocked off SFB 49-23 in the semifinals, and Group A winner Groove Elite 62-42 in the championship game.
Members of R.A.W.’s U-16 team are Onyx Reid, Julien Loewenstein, Jayden Dixie, K'Nard Callendar, Ki'Mani Thomas, DeVonte Freeman, Jordan Fleming, Lorenz Penn, Trevor Prince, Jaden Dowe and A'Jai Larcheveaux. The head coach is K'Shard Callendar, and Xavier Richards is the assistant coach.
R.A.W.’s U-16 team is entered in this weekend’s TNBA South Chasing the Chains 2 tournament, being held at the Game Point Event Center in Orlando, Fla. The tournament runs through Sunday.