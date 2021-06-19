ST. THOMAS — It’s been a few years since a Virgin Islander has won one of junior sailing’s biggest events in the Caribbean.
St. Thomas native Tanner Krygsveld may be on his way to ending that drought.
The 14-year-old Krygsveld took the early lead after the first day of the 28th International Optimist Regatta, which began Friday.
Krygsveld, competing in his final year in the Optimist class, won the day’s first three races and finished second in the fourth in the Championship Fleet — a dominating start despite the conditions, with 4-to-6 foot waves and gusty winds in the waters off the southeastern end of St. Thomas.
The last junior sailors from the USVI to win the International Opti Regatta was St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi in 2016. Since then, Florida sailors have dominated — Mitchell Callahan in 2017, Peter Foley in 2018 and Griggs Diemar in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That left Krygsveld with five total points, seven better than second-place skipper Jose Guillermo Diaz of San Juan (12 points).
Diaz finished second to Krygsveld in the opening race, then had back-to-back third-place finishes before closing out with a fourth in the day’s final race.
Florida sailor Alfonso Lanseros, who sails with the Coral Bay Yacht Club, posted the opening day’s other race win, taking race No. 4 from Krygsveld. However, he got off to a slow start, with finishes of fifth, 11th and fourth, and sits third in the standings with 21 points.
Rounding out the top five in the Championship Fleet are Puerto Rico’s Gian Marco Piovanetti (30 points) and Massachusetts sailor Richard Sykes (38 points).
Outside of Krygsveld, only one other Virgin Islands sailor was in the top 20 — Audrey Zimmerman, who was 14th with 101 points.
Other Virgin Islands sailors were Halina Diehl (45th with 179 points), Coby Fagan (52nd with 193 points), Santiago Brunt (63rd with 236 points), Emma Walters (66th with 248 points), Howard Zimmerman (68th with 259 points), and John Brooks (78th with 295 points).
In the Optimist Green Fleet for beginning sailors, Puerto Rico sailors held the top five spots in points after Friday’s races.
Juan Gonzalez of Club Nautico San Juan won twice in six starts, and holds the Green Fleet lead with 14 points.
It gets closer behind Gonzalez, with Diego Rivera Hermida second with 26 points, two ahead of Diego Jose Marrero Cuevas (28 points). Marielena De Pedro is fourth with 30 points, just three better than Rafael Vazquez (33 points).
The top U.S. Virgin Islands sailor is Mariana Brunt, who was 19th with 86 points.
Other USVI sailors are Roman Forvour (22nd with 105 points), Chase Strobel (28th with 128 points), Mila Melbourne (30th with 143 points) and Phoenix Moore (31st with 148 points).