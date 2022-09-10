St. Croix sailor Peter Stanton had two more top-10 finishes Friday and climbed three spots in the standings entering the final day of the 2022 Sunfish World Championship regatta in Italy.
Stanton posted finishes of fifth and sixth in his two starts Friday, giving him four straight top-10s in eight starts. The fifth-place finish was his second of the regatta, with the first coming in Wednesday’s final race.
The two top-six finishes allowed Stanton to make a big jump up the standings, moving from ninth to sixth with 81 points. He’s just four points behind fifth-place Just van Aanholt of Aruba (77 points).
Peru’s Jean Paul De Trazegnies holds a commanding lead in the Sunfish Worlds points after finishing second and first Friday, his third win in eight races.
De Trazegnies now had 16 points to 46 points for runnerup Catereine Romero of Peru, the top female sailor in the field.
Rounding out the top five are Guatemala sailors David Hernandez with 55 points and Juan Maegli with 59 points.
Stanton is one of five sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing in the 2022 Sunfish Worlds, being held in the Circolo Vela Torbole in Torbole sul Garda, Italy.
Other entries from the USVI are:
X St. Croix’s Scott Stanton remained 29th in the standings with 226 points after finishes of 26th and 65th on Friday.
X St. Croix’s Beech Higby III dropped three more spots – from 64th to 67th – in the standings after finishing 63rd and 80th.
X St. Croix’s David Walworth moved up two spots – from 67th to 65th – in the standings Friday after finishes of 49th and 62nd.
X St. Croix’s Meg Deegan dropped a spot – from 92nd back to 93rd – after having back-to-back 90th-place finishes.