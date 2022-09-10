St. Croix sailor Peter Stanton had two more top-10 finishes Friday and climbed three spots in the standings entering the final day of the 2022 Sunfish World Championship regatta in Italy.

Stanton posted finishes of fifth and sixth in his two starts Friday, giving him four straight top-10s in eight starts. The fifth-place finish was his second of the regatta, with the first coming in Wednesday’s final race.